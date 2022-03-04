2019 Audi A6

$59,539 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8461779

8461779 Stock #: BC0222

BC0222 VIN: WAUM2AF26KN018113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic

Interior Colour Sarder Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC0222

Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Cargo Area Light Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Multi-link front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Power Tailgate Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim Memorized Settings including steering wheel Power rear window sunshade Wheel Width: 8.5 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Premium Sound Package Power open and close trunk Rear door type: Power open and close trunk Total Number of Speakers: 16 Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Blind Spot Detection Fuel Capacity: 73 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 965 mm Rear Head Room: 968 mm Max cargo capacity: 388 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,520 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Dual rear air conditioning zones Curb weight: 1,935 kg Power child safety locks Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Overall height: 1,457 mm Lithium ion motor battery Overall Width: 1,886 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense basic Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Audi Smartphone Interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) Mirroring Audio System Premium Brand Speakers : Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Audi connect - Security & Assistance Overall Length: 4,939 mm Wheelbase : 2,924 mm Exterior Parking Camera Front Top View with 360 Surround View Exterior Parking Camera Left Top View with 360 Surround View Exterior Parking Camera Right Top View with 360 Surround View

