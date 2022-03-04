$59,539+ tax & licensing
$59,539
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2019 Audi A6
2019 Audi A6
3.0 TFSI quattro Technik S tronic
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$59,539
+ taxes & licensing
52,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461779
- Stock #: BC0222
- VIN: WAUM2AF26KN018113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Sarder Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC0222
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Audi A6 skips flamboyance for a comfortable ride, an elegant design and an understated fine crafted interior. This 2019 Audi A6 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2019 Audi A6 is sleeker, more refined, and endlessly tasteful, offering a quiet and composed ride quality, essentially letting you enjoy high class luxuries in a competent on road experience. This A6 represents refinement and success, so slide in and see it for yourself.This sedan has 52,000 kms. It's glacier white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A6's trim level is 3.0 TFSI quattro Technik S tronic. Upgrade to this Audi A6 3.0 TFSI quattro Technik S tronic and get treated to selection of added premium features including a power sunroof, a power trunk, front and rear fog lamps, a premium B&O 16 speaker stereo with connect navigation, voice activation, Bluetooth, heated and ventilated front bucket seats, heated rear seats, leather seat trim, a heated leather steering wheel, selective service internet access, voice activated dual zone front and rear climate control, cruise control, a homelink garage door transmitter, valet function, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and three additional cameras covering each side of the vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cargo Area Light
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Power rear window sunshade
Wheel Width: 8.5
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Premium Sound Package
Power open and close trunk
Rear door type: Power open and close trunk
Total Number of Speakers: 16
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Rear Head Room: 968 mm
Max cargo capacity: 388 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,520 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Dual rear air conditioning zones
Curb weight: 1,935 kg
Power child safety locks
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall height: 1,457 mm
Lithium ion motor battery
Overall Width: 1,886 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense basic
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Audi Smartphone Interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) Mirroring
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers : Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium
Audi connect - Security & Assistance
Overall Length: 4,939 mm
Wheelbase : 2,924 mm
Exterior Parking Camera Front Top View with 360 Surround View
Exterior Parking Camera Left Top View with 360 Surround View
Exterior Parking Camera Right Top View with 360 Surround View
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2