Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

2,368 KM

Details Description Features

$63,582

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,582

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

M40i-CERTIFIED-LOADED-AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

M40i-CERTIFIED-LOADED-AWD

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 5371412
  2. 5371412
  3. 5371412
  4. 5371412
  5. 5371412
  6. 5371412
  7. 5371412
  8. 5371412
  9. 5371412
  10. 5371412
  11. 5371412
  12. 5371412
  13. 5371412
  14. 5371412
  15. 5371412
  16. 5371412
  17. 5371412
  18. 5371412
  19. 5371412
  20. 5371412
  21. 5371412
  22. 5371412
  23. 5371412
  24. 5371412
  25. 5371412
  26. 5371412
  27. 5371412
  28. 5371412
  29. 5371412
  30. 5371412
  31. 5371412
  32. 5371412
  33. 5371412
  34. 5371412
  35. 5371412
  36. 5371412
  37. 5371412
  38. 5371412
  39. 5371412
  40. 5371412
  41. 5371412
  42. 5371412
  43. 5371412
  44. 5371412
  45. 5371412
  46. 5371412
  47. 5371412
  48. 5371412
  49. 5371412
  50. 5371412
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5371412
  • Stock #: 22089A
  • VIN: 5UXTS3C56K0Z08857

$63,582

+ taxes & licensing

2,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22089A
  • Mileage 2,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, M40i Sports Activity Vehicle, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 52,848 KM
$17,783 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra C...
 71,000 KM
$9,129 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 84,843 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory