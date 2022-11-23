$46,625+ tax & licensing
$46,625
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2019 BMW X4
2019 BMW X4
xDrive30i
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$46,625
+ taxes & licensing
72,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9422497
- Stock #: N11PA008T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, xDrive30i Sports Activity Coupe, Automatic, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Cargo shade
Front sport bucket seats
Smart Device Integration
ConnectedDrive services
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Axle Ratio: 3.385
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Satellite radio pre-wire
Hi-Fi Sound System
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
12 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: Intelligent Emergency Call
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash Single CD Player
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fr & 20" x 9.5" Rr (Style 695)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2