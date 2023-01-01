2019 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 0 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10123437

10123437 Stock #: UM1234

UM1234 VIN: 5UXCR6C59KLL05848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,024 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Power Liftgate Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Run flat tires Safety Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 9 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Overall Width: 2,004 mm Fuel Capacity: 83 L Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 983 mm Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Tires: Width: 275 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm Overall height: 1,745 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Max cargo capacity: 2,047 L AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Rear door type: Power liftgate/tailgate Power liftgate/tailgate SiriusXM Front Leg Room: 1,011 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,524 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay mirroring Intelligent Emergency Call Type of tires: Run-flat AS Forward Collision Mitigation : Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Rear Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system 4G WiFi Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Curb weight: 2,183 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,795 kg Wheelbase: 2,975 mm Overall Length: 4,922 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.