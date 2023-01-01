$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X5
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
5,024KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10123437
- Stock #: UM1234
- VIN: 5UXCR6C59KLL05848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,024 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 BMW X5 is inches away of being the all purpose vehicle that can do it all. This 2019 BMW X5 is for sale today in Sudbury.
One of BMWs best sellers, the X5, returns with a supple interior lined with premium materials, and a much more advanced off road capability. While the X5 is both an urban and extra urban crossover, the interior will gladly accommodate five adults and keep them comfortable regardless of the road conditions. Whether its fast paced driving or serene highway cruising you're after, the X5 can deal with anything and everything, without skipping a beat.This low mileage SUV has just 5,024 kms. It's phytonic blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L I6 24V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive40i. This ultra modern BMW X5 xDrive40i comes with ConnectedDrive services including WiFi, heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, remote keyless entry, genuine wood trim, perforated leather seats, memory settings, smart device integration, parking sensors, active blind spot assistance, collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The exterior is the perfect marriage of function and form with adaptive suspension with driver selectable modes, dual chrome exhaust outlets, beautiful bicolor alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, two row power sunroof, rain detecting wipers, power liftgate, directionally adaptive and fully automatic LED lighting, front fog lamps, and perimeter and approach lighting. Stay entertained with a dual display infotainment with 20G internal memory, voice activation, HiFi sound, Bluetooth, real time traffic, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Run flat tires
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Overall Width: 2,004 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Overall height: 1,745 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Max cargo capacity: 2,047 L
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear door type: Power liftgate/tailgate
Power liftgate/tailgate
SiriusXM
Front Leg Room: 1,011 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,524 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Intelligent Emergency Call
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Forward Collision Mitigation : Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Rear
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
4G WiFi
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Curb weight: 2,183 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,795 kg
Wheelbase: 2,975 mm
Overall Length: 4,922 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
