2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Listing ID: 8335545

Stock #: U1575A

VIN: 3GNKBGRS8KS691569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,944 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Overall height: 1,702 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 1,011 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 82 L Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Rear Head Room: 980 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,501 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,377 mm Overall Length: 4,862 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,818 L Curb weight: 1,910 kg Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,948 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable Wheelbase : 2,863 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.