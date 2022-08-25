2019 Chevrolet Cruze

$24,050 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 9 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8996572

Stock #: BC0486

VIN: 1G1BE5SM2K7112857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,916 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims LED Lights Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 947 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 988 mm Overall height: 1,458 mm Fuel Capacity: 52 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Overall Width: 1,791 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Chevrolet MyLink Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,329 kg Overall Length: 4,666 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 3 USB ports Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology Max cargo capacity: 394 L

