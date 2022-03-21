$30,111+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT - Aluminum Wheels
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,784 KM
Vehicle Description
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 58,784 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is 1LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Push Button Start
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Width: 1,844 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Curb weight: 1,578 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length: 4,651 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
4G WiFi
Teen Driver Technology
Chevrolet Infotainment System Memory Card Slot
