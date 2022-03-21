2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$30,111 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 7 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8799683

Stock #: BC0274

VIN: 2GNAXUEVXK6146774

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,784 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Onstar Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Mechanical Push Button Start Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 978 mm Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Overall Width: 1,844 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm Wheelbase: 2,725 mm Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,661 mm Curb weight: 1,578 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Length: 4,651 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable 4G WiFi Teen Driver Technology Chevrolet Infotainment System Memory Card Slot

