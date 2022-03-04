Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

68,490 KM

Details Features

$77,695

+ tax & licensing
$77,695

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$77,695

+ taxes & licensing

68,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8476428
  • Stock #: 441170A
  • VIN: 1GC1KTEY0KF102493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,490 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

