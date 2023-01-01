$35,103+ tax & licensing
$35,103
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$35,103
+ taxes & licensing
60,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10123317
- Stock #: N01PA354T
- VIN: 1GNEVGKW4KJ239718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The refined and comfortable interior of this Chevrolet Traverse makes your drive the best part of any trip. This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 60,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT. This LT Traverse adds some awesome features like a power liftgate, heated front seats, blind zone monitoring with lane change alert and rear park assist, remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, trailering equipment including a hitch and 7 pin connector, front fog lamps and universal home remote over the lower LS trim. Additional equipment also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice command, USB plug-ins and bluetooth streaming audio, 4G LTE, keyless remote entry, a rear view camera, steering wheel cruise and audio controls and Teen Driver technology. It even comes with tri zone automatic climate control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and active aero shutters plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi 4g, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Side Airbag
Rear Park Assist
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Overall Width: 1,996 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg
3rd Row Head Room: 970 mm
Fuel Capacity: 82 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
TOUCHSCREEN
Chevrolet MyLink
Rear Leg Room: 975 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,232 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,580 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,445 mm
Integrated satellite communications
Overall height: 1,796 mm
Curb weight: 1,978 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,577 mm
SiriusXM
3rd Row Leg Room: 851 mm
Overall Length: 5,189 mm
Wheelbase: 3,071 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,476 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
Wifi 4G
Max cargo capacity: 2,781 L
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
7 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5