2019 Chrysler 300

29,389 KM

$34,799

+ tax & licensing
$34,799

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

S

2019 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$34,799

+ taxes & licensing

29,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8270253
  • Stock #: 030208A
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG8KH760796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

