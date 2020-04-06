Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$27,930

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,852KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4846284
  • Stock #: 19166X
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR555920
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

2WD Minivans, SXT 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
  • BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats ...
  • BLACKTOP APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black Black Interior Accents Black Headlamp Surrounds Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Silver Accent Stitching Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Delete Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System A/C w/...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

