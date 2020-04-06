Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP!! BACKUP CAMERA!!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP!! BACKUP CAMERA!!

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$25,793

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,564KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4846344
  • Stock #: P0095
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR699771
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Dodge Grand Caravan has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD), UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Easy-clean floor mats
  • COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH SEATS
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

