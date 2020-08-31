Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

57,982 KM

$23,401

+ tax & licensing
$23,401

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus!! POWER REAR DOORS!!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus!! POWER REAR DOORS!!

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$23,401

+ taxes & licensing

57,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5748861
  Stock #: 20343A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR582445

  Exterior Colour Bright White
  Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 57,982 KM

This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Radio: 430, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Port, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 2nd-Row Power Windows, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Premium Interior Accents, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Highline Door Trim Panel, Bright Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System, Super Console, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Bright Belt Mouldings, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel , SECURITY ALARM, RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring suspension.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
SECURITY ALARM
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Char...

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

