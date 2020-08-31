2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Radio: 430, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Port, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 2nd-Row Power Windows, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Premium Interior Accents, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Highline Door Trim Panel, Bright Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System, Super Console, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Bright Belt Mouldings, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel , SECURITY ALARM, RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring suspension.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
