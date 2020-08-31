2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Security SECURITY ALARM Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag BRIGHT WHITE TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning... UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift... SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Char...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.