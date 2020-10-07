2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 1,870 Miles! This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, BLACK TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Auxiliary Audio Input, Fourth Passenger Door, Luggage Rack, Rear Defrost, Tires - Rear All-Season, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, MP3 Player, Third Passenger Door, ABS, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Front Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Traction Control, Requires Subscription, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Power Windows, A/C, Engine Immobilizer, Smart Device Integration, Multi-Zone A/C, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Parking Aid, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Rear A/C, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Trip Computer, Passenger Air Bag, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Side Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Premium Synthetic Seats, Keyless Entry, Front Head Air Bag, Power Driver Seat, Stability Control, Bluetooth Connection, Power Windows, Knee Air Bag, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Back-Up Camera, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Security System, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, A/C, Child Safety Locks, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Remote Engine Start, Power Door Locks, Driver Air Bag, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
