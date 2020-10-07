2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Remote Engine Start Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic BLACK TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS

