2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

1,893 KM

Details

$30,924

+ tax & licensing
35th Anniversary

Location

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5943783
  • Stock #: BC0108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 1,893 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 1,870 Miles! This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, BLACK TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Auxiliary Audio Input, Fourth Passenger Door, Luggage Rack, Rear Defrost, Tires - Rear All-Season, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, MP3 Player, Third Passenger Door, ABS, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Front Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Traction Control, Requires Subscription, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Power Windows, A/C, Engine Immobilizer, Smart Device Integration, Multi-Zone A/C, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Parking Aid, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Rear A/C, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Trip Computer, Passenger Air Bag, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Side Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Premium Synthetic Seats, Keyless Entry, Front Head Air Bag, Power Driver Seat, Stability Control, Bluetooth Connection, Power Windows, Knee Air Bag, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Back-Up Camera, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Security System, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, A/C, Child Safety Locks, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Remote Engine Start, Power Door Locks, Driver Air Bag, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS

