Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

29,871 KM

Details Description Features

$28,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,699

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 7205087
  2. 7205087
  3. 7205087
  4. 7205087
  5. 7205087
  6. 7205087
  7. 7205087
  8. 7205087
  9. 7205087
  10. 7205087
  11. 7205087
  12. 7205087
  13. 7205087
  14. 7205087
  15. 7205087
  16. 7205087
  17. 7205087
  18. 7205087
  19. 7205087
  20. 7205087
  21. 7205087
  22. 7205087
  23. 7205087
  24. 7205087
  25. 7205087
  26. 7205087
  27. 7205087
  28. 7205087
  29. 7205087
  30. 7205087
Contact Seller

$28,699

+ taxes & licensing

29,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7205087
  • Stock #: 21298A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 29,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, Crew Plus 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
SECURITY ALARM
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
INDIGO BLUE
PASSENGER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Left 2nd Row Window Shades Right 2nd Row Window Shades
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Automatic Headlamps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats 40GB...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 18,311 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger G...
 65,000 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 94,023 KM
$32,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory