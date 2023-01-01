$27,661+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,661
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$27,661
+ taxes & licensing
82,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9785068
- Stock #: N01PA257T
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR559199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 82,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is CVP/SXT. For a much more stylish and comfortable ride, the SXT Premium Plus adds chrome accents aluminum wheels, fog lamps, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leather and suede seats, tri-zone climate control, and 2nd and 3rd row power windows to the fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 2nd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, roof rack system, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and multimedia radio with 4 speakers of the SXT trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Tri-zone Ac, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4KR559199.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 939 mm
Curb weight: 2,050 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 941 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 959 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Tri-Zone AC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5