2019 Ford Edge

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 5 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10348080

10348080 Stock #: B01PA174

B01PA174 VIN: 2FMPK4K97KBB22878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,561 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Lane Keep Assist Automatic Emergency Braking Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Sync Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Memorized Settings including steering wheel Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Overall Length: 4,796 mm Overall Width: 1,928 mm Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm Curb weight: 1,871 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Rear Leg Room: 1,030 mm SYNC 3 Wheelbase: 2,849 mm Rear Head Room: 1,023 mm SYNC 3 911 Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Piano black/aluminum center console trim Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) 4G LTE Front Shoulder Room: 1,531 mm Max Cargo Capacity : 2,078 L Overall Height : 1,736 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,536 mm Front Seat Type : Sport bucket 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.