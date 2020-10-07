2019 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
This Ford Edge boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD), Turbocharged, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Leather Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Start, Climate Control, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Power Windows, Lane Departure Warning, Power Liftgate, Tires - Front All-Season, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Fog Lamps, Cloth Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Pass-Through Rear Seat, A/C, Power Driver Seat, Floor Mats, AM/FM Stereo, ABS, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Temporary Spare Tire, Remote Engine Start, Tires - Rear All-Season, Keyless Start, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Traction Control, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Trip Computer, Aluminum Wheels, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Multi-Zone A/C, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Requires Subscription, Rear Defrost, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Knee Air Bag, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Restriction Features, Front Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Power Door Locks, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Front Side Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Blind Spot Monitor, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Engine Start, MP3 Player, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Cross-Traffic Alert*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5