2019 Ford Edge

40,512 KM

Details Description Features

$31,726

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

SEL

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

40,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6134745
  • Stock #: BC0107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,512 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Edge boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD), Turbocharged, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Leather Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Start, Climate Control, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Power Windows, Lane Departure Warning, Power Liftgate, Tires - Front All-Season, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Fog Lamps, Cloth Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Pass-Through Rear Seat, A/C, Power Driver Seat, Floor Mats, AM/FM Stereo, ABS, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Temporary Spare Tire, Remote Engine Start, Tires - Rear All-Season, Keyless Start, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Traction Control, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Trip Computer, Aluminum Wheels, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Multi-Zone A/C, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Requires Subscription, Rear Defrost, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Knee Air Bag, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Restriction Features, Front Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Power Door Locks, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Front Side Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Blind Spot Monitor, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Engine Start, MP3 Player, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Cross-Traffic Alert*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

