2019 Ford Escape

$25,247 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 8 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10508124

10508124 Stock #: N10QA033T

N10QA033T VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUB36335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,820 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Park Assist Sync Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear door type: Power liftgate Remote, digital keypad power door locks Intercooled Turbo Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 991 mm Rear Leg Room: 947 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Overall height: 1,684 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm Front Head Room: 1,014 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Width: 1,839 mm TOUCHSCREEN Overall Length: 4,524 mm Curb weight: 1,663 kg Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,926 L SYNC 3 SYNC 3 911 Assist Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Reverse Sensing System Rear Reverse Sensing System Steering Wheel Controlled Audio 4G LTE Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.