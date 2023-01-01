$25,247+ tax & licensing
$25,247
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD - Power Liftgate - Park Assist
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$25,247
+ taxes & licensing
87,820KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10508124
- Stock #: N10QA033T
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUB36335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,820 KM
Vehicle Description
In the city or in the forest, the 2019 Ford Escape is built to get you through with confidence and comfort. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 87,820 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors to help get you out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9HD1KUB36335.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall height: 1,684 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Front Head Room: 1,014 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Overall Length: 4,524 mm
Curb weight: 1,663 kg
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,926 L
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Reverse Sensing System Rear Reverse Sensing System
Steering Wheel Controlled Audio
4G LTE
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
