2019 Ford Explorer

Listing ID: 8589068

8589068 Stock #: 23818A

23818A VIN: 1FM5K8GTXKGA23029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,076 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Cargo Area Light Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/chrome shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Power Tailgate Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Surround Audio 50-50 Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look dash trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Tumble forward rear seats Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Audio System Premium Brand: Sony Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 8.5 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look door trim ACTIVE PARK ASSIST Fuel Capacity: 70 L 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Blind Spot Detection Passenger knee airbags Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio 3rd Row Leg Room: 846 mm Overall Length: 5,037 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Overall height: 1,778 mm Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,865 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm 911 Assist SYNC 3 Curb weight: 2,223 kg Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Front exterior parking camera with washer LED low beam aero-composite headlights AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Max cargo capacity : 2,314 L Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Exterior Parking Camera : Active Park Assist automated 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

