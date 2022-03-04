$46,704+ tax & licensing
$46,704
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
Sport - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
70,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589068
- Stock #: 23818A
- VIN: 1FM5K8GTXKGA23029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,076 KM
Vehicle Description
This Explorer has plenty of dynamic features, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 70,076 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer Sport is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a 500-watt premium Sony audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with red stitching, unique carbon fibre trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a rear and front view camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GTXKGA23029.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
50-50 Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look dash trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Tumble forward rear seats
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Audio System Premium Brand: Sony
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look door trim
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Passenger knee airbags
Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
3rd Row Leg Room: 846 mm
Overall Length: 5,037 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,865 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
911 Assist
SYNC 3
Curb weight: 2,223 kg
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera with washer
LED low beam aero-composite headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Max cargo capacity : 2,314 L
Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Exterior Parking Camera : Active Park Assist automated
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
