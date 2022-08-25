$37,917+ tax & licensing
$37,917
+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
$37,917
+ taxes & licensing
41,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8992969
- Stock #: U1615
- VIN: 3GKALXEX5KL110790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 41,500 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This premium Terrain comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, rear park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Teen Driver
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
4 door
Navigation
Park Assist
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,316 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Lane Change Alert
Max cargo capacity: 1,793 L
Curb weight: 3,801 kg
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
6 USB ports
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
OnStar and GMC connected services capable
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
4G WiFi
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
