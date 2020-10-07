Menu
2019 Honda Accord

17,775 KM

$30,972

+ tax & licensing
$30,972

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - NEW ARRIVAL -

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - NEW ARRIVAL -

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$30,972

+ taxes & licensing

17,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6179073
  • Stock #: U9814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-883P/WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9814
  • Mileage 17,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Tracker System, Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS. This Honda Accord Sedan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Accord Sedan Touring - NEW ARRIVAL - *Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink-bilingual, Bluetooth streaming audio, Display Audio system w/HondaLink and Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System w/bilingual voice recognition, HondaLink subscription services, HD Radio ready, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, USB audio interface w/(2) 2.5-amp charging ports and (2) 2.5-amp rear USB charging ports, SMS text message function, email function and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states., Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Performance Speakers, Passenger Seat, Memory Settings Include, Light Tinted Glass, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Heated Leather Steering Wheel.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

