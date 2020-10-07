2019 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Tracker System, Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS. This Honda Accord Sedan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Accord Sedan Touring - NEW ARRIVAL - *Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink-bilingual, Bluetooth streaming audio, Display Audio system w/HondaLink and Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System w/bilingual voice recognition, HondaLink subscription services, HD Radio ready, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, USB audio interface w/(2) 2.5-amp charging ports and (2) 2.5-amp rear USB charging ports, SMS text message function, email function and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states., Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Performance Speakers, Passenger Seat, Memory Settings Include, Light Tinted Glass, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Heated Leather Steering Wheel.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
