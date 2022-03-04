2019 Honda Accord

$34,633 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8513195

8513195 Stock #: U10325

U10325 VIN: 1HGCV1F97KA802358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Exterior Cargo Area Light Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation HEADS UP DISPLAY Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 10 Driver and passenger knee airbags Wheel Width: 8.5 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Tires: Profile: 40 Clock: In-radio display Blind Spot Assist Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm Overall height: 1,450 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm Overall Width: 1,862 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm Front Head Room: 953 mm Fuel Capacity: 56 L Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Curb weight: 1,497 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks HondaLink Wheelbase: 2,830 mm Overall Length: 4,882 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm Lane Keep Assist Vinyl center console trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

