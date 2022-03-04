$34,633+ tax & licensing
$34,633
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring CVT - Sunroof
Location
30,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8513195
- Stock #: U10325
- VIN: 1HGCV1F97KA802358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Honda Accord is a bold, dynamic car for the game changing trend setter in all of us. This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This low mileage sedan has just 30,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring CVT. This premium Accord is loaded with luxury, ventilated and heated front seats with leather trim, a heated leather steering wheel, a moonroof, a Heads-Up-Display, wireless charging, and remote keyless entry and starting. It also has HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with navigation, Hands Free Link bluetooth, Wifi, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and steering wheel audio controls. You also get a sport mode and paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors with reverse tilt down and integrated turn signals, automatic dimming rear view mirror, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, a blind spot information system, and traffic sign recognition. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Cargo Area Light
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Blind Spot Assist
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Overall Width: 1,862 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Curb weight: 1,497 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Overall Length: 4,882 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Vinyl center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
