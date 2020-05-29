Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,956

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX- LOW MILES, LIKE NEW, HONDA SENSING

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX- LOW MILES, LIKE NEW, HONDA SENSING

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 5129198
  2. 5129198
  3. 5129198
  4. 5129198
  5. 5129198
  6. 5129198
  7. 5129198
  8. 5129198
  9. 5129198
  10. 5129198
  11. 5129198
  12. 5129198
  13. 5129198
  14. 5129198
  15. 5129198
  16. 5129198
  17. 5129198
  18. 5129198
  19. 5129198
  20. 5129198
  21. 5129198
  22. 5129198
  23. 5129198
  24. 5129198
  25. 5129198
  26. 5129198
  27. 5129198
  28. 5129198
  29. 5129198
  30. 5129198
  31. 5129198
  32. 5129198
  33. 5129198
  34. 5129198
  35. 5129198
  36. 5129198
  37. 5129198
  38. 5129198
Contact Seller

$22,956

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,217KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129198
  • Stock #: U9622
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77KH006198
Exterior Colour
B-607M/BLUE
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating, 5 Star Rollover Crash Rating. Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2017 Honda Civic COU...
 74,047 KM
$19,300 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 9,217 KM
$22,956 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue SV...
 124,712 KM
$10,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory