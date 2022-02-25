Menu
2019 Honda Civic

82,264 KM

Details Features

$22,983

+ tax & licensing
$22,983

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$22,983

+ taxes & licensing

82,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8378583
  Stock #: U0324
  VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH000513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

