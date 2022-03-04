$28,860 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8548994

8548994 Stock #: 23788A

23788A VIN: 2HGFC1F9XKH102788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter WIRELESS CHARGING Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Exterior Cargo Area Light Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: Performance AS Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Total Number of Speakers: 10 Tires: Speed Rating: W Tires: Profile: 40 Clock: In-radio display Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 47 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 935 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Max cargo capacity: 416 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Front Head Room: 953 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,770 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,640 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,416 mm Lane Keep Assist Curb weight: 1,351 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm Overall Width: 1,878 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch Collision Mitigation Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.