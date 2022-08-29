$25,819 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 4 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9175426

Stock #: N01NA019T

VIN: 2HGFC2F59KH036589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,429 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Capacity: 47 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Max cargo capacity: 428 L Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Overall Length: 4,640 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 997 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,695 kg Overall height: 1,416 mm Curb weight: 1,270 kg Lane Keep Assist Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm Overall Width: 1,878 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Integrated mobile satellite communications device Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring SIRI EyesFree Collision Mitigation Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW

