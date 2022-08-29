$25,819+ tax & licensing
$25,819
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$25,819
+ taxes & licensing
49,429KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175426
- Stock #: N01NA019T
- VIN: 2HGFC2F59KH036589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,429 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Civic is an even more compelling choice, combining the latest safety upgrades and a truly engaging driving experience. This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2019 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This sedan has 49,429 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX CVT. This LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Bluetooth, Siri Eyesfree.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,640 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 997 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,695 kg
Overall height: 1,416 mm
Curb weight: 1,270 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
SIRI EyesFree
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5