2019 Honda CR-V

27,528 KM

Details Description Features

$30,607

+ tax & licensing
$30,607

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% OAC -

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% OAC -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$30,607

+ taxes & licensing

27,528KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6564389
  • Stock #: U9921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B-588P/BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9921
  • Mileage 27,528 KM

Vehicle Description

*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season. This Honda CR-V has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Honda CR-V EX-L - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% OAC - The Envy of Your Friends *Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, SiriusXM -inc: Only available in certain areas, a no-charge trial of 3 months, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 8 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri eyes free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2), rear USB ports (2) and wi-fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Passenger Seat, Memory Settings Include, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory, driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs), Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

