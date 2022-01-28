$30,684+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX - HONDA CERTIFIED RATES STARTING @3.69%
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
- Listing ID: 8186328
- Stock #: BC0295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NH-731P/BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,434 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 Honda CR-V LX - HONDA CERTIFIED RATES STARTING @3.69% while we still have it in stock!*This Honda CR-V is a Bargain with These Options *Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 4 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri eyes free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
