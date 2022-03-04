2019 Honda CR-V

$37,650 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 1 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8518256

8518256 Stock #: 23776A

23776A VIN: 2HKRW2H93KH134155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,161 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Rear Head Room: 974 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Overall Length: 4,586 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm Overall height: 1,689 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,951 mm HondaLink Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Curb weight: 1,617 kg Front Head Room: 961 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Blind Spot Display Automatic Braking Lane Keep Assist. Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.