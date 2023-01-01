2019 Honda CR-V

$31,577 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 4 2 7 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,427 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Overall Width: 1,849 mm Overall Length: 4,586 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm Overall height: 1,689 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,018 mm Curb weight: 1,557 kg Lane Keep Assist Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Automatic Braking Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look Remote Engine Start : Remote start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

