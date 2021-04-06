Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

28,018 KM

Details Description Features

$30,615

+ tax & licensing
$30,615

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% OAC -

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% OAC -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$30,615

+ taxes & licensing

28,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6908268
  • Stock #: U9970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B-593M/BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9970
  • Mileage 28,018 KM

Vehicle Description

*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Wheels: 17" 2-Tone Black Aluminum Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS, Sport Fabric Seating Surfaces. This Honda HR-V has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda HR-V Sport - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% OAC - Has Everything You Want *Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), 2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment, GVWR: 1,890 kgs, Glove box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

