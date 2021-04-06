2019 Honda HR-V

+ taxes & licensing
*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Wheels: 17" 2-Tone Black Aluminum Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS, Sport Fabric Seating Surfaces. This Honda HR-V has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda HR-V Sport - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% OAC - Has Everything You Want *Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 180-watt, 6 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), 2 USB audio interfaces and SMS text message function, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment, GVWR: 1,890 kgs, Glove box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
