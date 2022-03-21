2019 Honda HR-V

$28,370 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8689451

8689451 Stock #: 23850A

23850A VIN: 3CZRU6H30KM104057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,947 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Dark chrome grille Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,631 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Overall height: 1,605 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,610 mm Curb weight: 1,393 kg Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm Leatherette dash trim Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm Overall Width: 1,772 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm ADAPTIVE CRUISE Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg HondaLink Lane Keep Assist HondaLink Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Collision Mitigation Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Overall Length : 4,348 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.