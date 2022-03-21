$30,970+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V
Sport AWD CVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 HR-V is big both on versatility and practicality, with one of the most versatile interiors in its class. This 2019 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2019 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in family oriented mid size SUVs. The cabin is both extremely flexible and airy allowing for a comfortable, safe and ultimately secure ride. With a minimalist styling approach, the HR-V looks refined and elegant, and it comes well prepared for a busy family and all their needs and wants.This hatchback has 58,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our HR-V's trim level is Sport AWD CVT. This HR-V Sport brings a lot of extra value with a moonroof, upgraded audio system, proximity keyless entry, side mirror turn signals, fog lights, blind spot monitor, and a lot of performance styling. This SUV also has heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, and a multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette dash trim
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Overall height: 1,605 mm
Overall Length: 4,359 mm
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 998 mm
Wheelbase: 2,610 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm
Overall Width: 1,772 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
HondaLink
Curb weight: 1,423 kg
Lane Keep Assist
HondaLink Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Max cargo capacity: 1,583 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
