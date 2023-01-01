2019 Honda Odyssey

$38,350 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 5 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10614825

10614825 Stock #: N01QA766T

N01QA766T VIN: 5FNRL6H86KB507114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,511 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter WIRELESS CHARGING Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS MEMORY SEAT Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trailing arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Rear Entertainment System Radio data system Premium audio system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Multi-source Rear Audio System Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Wheel Diameter: 19 Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio/Video Remote Control Video Monitor Location: Front and rear Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Seatback storage: 4 Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Total Number of Speakers: 11 Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 995 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km 3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 74 L Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm Overall Width: 1,994 mm Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm HondaLink Proximity remote trunk release Video player with Blu-ray and digital media Hands Free Power Liftgate Curb weight: 2,086 kg Overall Length: 5,161 mm HondaLink Assist Rear Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active 3rd Row Leg Room: 967 mm Overall height: 1,767 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 3 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System Hands Free Liftgate Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 2 Max cargo capacity: 3,973 L Remote Engine Start : Remote start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.