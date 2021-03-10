Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

7,283 KM

Details Description Features

$32,020

+ tax & licensing
$32,020

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

LX - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% -

2019 Honda Odyssey

LX - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$32,020

+ taxes & licensing

7,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6823478
  Stock #: U9946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-603P/WHITE
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U9946
  • Mileage 7,283 KM

Vehicle Description

*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS. This Honda Odyssey has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Odyssey LX - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING @ 3.69% - Has Everything You Want *Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Sliding Rear Doors, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer, MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, HondaLink, CabinControl app, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors, Wi-Fi tethering and steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and My Honda Music Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Passenger Seat, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 8-way power adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment, GVWR: 2,730 kgs, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

