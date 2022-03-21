2019 Honda Odyssey

$46,700 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 2 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8738306

8738306 Stock #: 23864A

23864A VIN: 5FNRL6H68KB501264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,211 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats MEMORY SEAT LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trailing arm rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 995 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Front Head Room: 983 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 74 L Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm Overall Width: 1,994 mm Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm HondaLink Max cargo capacity: 3,984 L Lane Keep Assist Overall Length: 5,161 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active 3rd Row Leg Room: 967 mm Overall height: 1,767 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Front and rear reverse sensing system 3 USB ports Mobile Phone App Mirroring Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.