2019 Honda Odyssey

Listing ID: 9072862

9072862 Stock #: BC0493

BC0493 VIN: 5FNRL6H4XKB508893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,921 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Wireless phone connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trailing arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 995 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Front Head Room: 983 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Capacity: 74 L Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 1,994 mm Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,984 L Overall Length: 5,161 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active 3rd Row Leg Room: 967 mm Overall height: 1,767 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Mobile Phone App Mirroring Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch

