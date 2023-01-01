$37,737+ tax & licensing
$37,737
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2019 Honda Passport
Touring
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
78,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: B12NA019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Front beverage holders
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.33 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
10 Speakers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Requires Subscription
20" ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
A/V remote: CabinControl
Front collision mitigation
Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System
