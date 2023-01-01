2019 Honda Passport ...

$37,737 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 2 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9810823

9810823 Stock #: B12NA019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # B12NA019

Mileage 78,297 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Front beverage holders Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 4.33 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio 10 Speakers Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Passenger seat mounted armrest Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Requires Subscription 20" ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System A/V remote: CabinControl Front collision mitigation Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.