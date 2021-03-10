Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Pilot

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,233

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,233

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

LX - HEATED SEATS HONDA SENSING -

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

LX - HEATED SEATS HONDA SENSING -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 6823484
  2. 6823484
  3. 6823484
  4. 6823484
  5. 6823484
  6. 6823484
  7. 6823484
  8. 6823484
  9. 6823484
  10. 6823484
  11. 6823484
  12. 6823484
  13. 6823484
  14. 6823484
  15. 6823484
  16. 6823484
  17. 6823484
  18. 6823484
  19. 6823484
  20. 6823484
  21. 6823484
  22. 6823484
  23. 6823484
  24. 6823484
  25. 6823484
  26. 6823484
  27. 6823484
  28. 6823484
  29. 6823484
  30. 6823484
  31. 6823484
  32. 6823484
  33. 6823484
  34. 6823484
  35. 6823484
  36. 6823484
Contact Seller

$34,233

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6823484
  • Stock #: U9952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-731P/BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U9952
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. This Honda Pilot has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Pilot LX - HEATED SEATS HONDA SENSING - Has Everything You Want *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system, HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, cabin control app, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 2 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/e-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Passenger Seat, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest, GVWR: 2,650 kgs, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start, Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints, Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM).*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2017 Honda Fit LX - ...
 67,607 KM
$14,086 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 50,050 KM
$19,231 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 109,969 KM
$12,411 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory