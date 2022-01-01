2019 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
This Honda Pilot has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Diversity Antenna.*Packages That Make Driving the Honda Pilot Black Edition - NEW TIRES - NEW REAR BRAKES - HONDA CERTIFIED An Experience*Wheels: 20" Black Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS, SiriusXM, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 11 speakers including subwoofer, 5.1 surround sound, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system, HondaLink subscription services, AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth streaming audio, cabin control app, MP3/auxiliary input jack, How much Farther app, HDMI input jack, HD Radio, 4 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/e-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
