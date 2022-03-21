$45,803+ tax & licensing
$45,803
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2019 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger AWD - Cooled Seats
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$45,803
+ taxes & licensing
79,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8743307
- Stock #: 23863A
- VIN: 5FNYF6H67KB507026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,750 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want an SUV that will help your family on every journey with grace and style, look no further than this 2019 Honda Pilot. This 2019 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a highly flexible interior, an excellent extremely comfortable ride quality and loads of active safety gear, the 2019 Honda Pilot should be at the top of your list when looking for a new family SUV. It offers an exceptional blend of utility, comfort, and safety making it an essential vehicle for a busy family life. If your family needs a new partner in their antics, look no further than this 2019 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 79,750 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring 7-Passenger AWD. This 7 passenger Pilot Touring has second row captains chairs and a wider, panoramic moonroof. Touring features include cooled front seats, How Much Farther? app, rear entertainment with video playback and HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, CabinTalk PA system, ambient interior lighting, 115V power outlet, rain sensing wipers, and power folding side mirrors. The interior is also loaded navigation, leather seats, a one touch power moonroof, with heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, Bluetooth, audio display, and Siri EyesFree. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot display, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5