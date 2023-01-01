2019 Honda Pilot

$42,186 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9452920

9452920 Stock #: N01PA132T

N01PA132T VIN: 5FNYF6H65KB508336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,096 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter WIRELESS CHARGING Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Rear captain chairs Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio/Video Remote Control Video Monitor Location: Front and rear Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Total Number of Speakers: 11 Machined aluminum rims Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) 3rd Row Head Room: 989 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm Rear Leg Room: 976 mm Wheelbase: 2,820 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,004 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,968 kg HondaLink Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Proximity remote trunk release Video player with Blu-ray and digital media Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall Length: 4,941 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 810 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,132 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,650 kg Max cargo capacity: 3,092 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Hands Free Liftgate Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Rear Video Entertainment Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Overall Height : 1,794 mm

