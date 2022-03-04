$44,312+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,312
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2019 Honda Ridgeline
2019 Honda Ridgeline
EXL - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$44,312
+ taxes & licensing
37,220KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8518259
- Stock #: BC0375
- VIN: 5FPYK3F5XKB503130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,220 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want the utility of a truck with the handle and feel of a mid size SUV, this Ridgeline is the best of both worlds. This 2019 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2019 Ridgeline presents itself as a high value pickup that offers the utility of a hauler while also being a well mannered vehicle with car like handling and acceleration. A quality built interior that is both supportive and comfortable is a big plus for such a pickup, as well as being a bulletproof reliable vehicle, which comes naturally with all Hondas. While it does look unconventional, the design is meant to blend the best of trucks and SUVs and gives the Ridgeline its unique niche in the mid size truck market.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 37,220 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is EXL. This EX-L takes it up a notch by adding leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, and front and rear parking sensors to the other great features like a one touch power moonroof, heated seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, 7 inch driver information centre, active noise cancellation, HomeLink remote, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio display, USB and aux inputs, and Wi-Fi tethering. Active safety features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a blind spot monitor. Other features include multi-angle rearview camera, multifunction steering wheel, eco friendly technology, ECON mode, all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, trailer brake controller pre wiring, 7 pin wiring, heavy duty motor and trans cooling, trailer stability assist, dual action tailgate, fog lights, in bed trunk, LED taillights, and side mirror turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
Liftgate window: Power
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,996 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Leg Room: 932 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Overall height: 1,798 mm
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
Curb weight: 2,038 kg
Lane Keep Assist
HondaLink Assist
Overall Length: 5,335 mm
Wheelbase: 3,180 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Collision Mitigation
Power tailgate w/swing-out
Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5