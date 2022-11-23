2019 Honda Ridgeline

$39,867 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 9 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9408712

9408712 Stock #: N01PA098T

N01PA098T VIN: 5FPYK3F15KB506322

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,986 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Spare Tire Mount Location: Box Liftgate window: Power Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Blind Spot Monitor Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,996 mm Fuel Capacity: 74 L Rear Leg Room: 932 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Urethane shift knob trim Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km Grey aluminum rims Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Head Room: 986 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Overall height: 1,798 mm HondaLink Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm Lane Keep Assist Curb weight: 2,034 kg HondaLink Assist Overall Length: 5,335 mm Wheelbase: 3,180 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation Power tailgate w/swing-out Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.