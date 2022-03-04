$18,603+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Accent
Hatchback Preferred
93,099KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8627525
- Stock #: BC0206A
- VIN: 3KPC25A30KE086871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,099 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Accent is nimble, well-equipped, and fuel efficient. This 2019 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
To create this Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This hatchback has 93,099 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Accent's trim level is Hatchback Preferred. This Accent is an affordable, modern compact and a great value. It comes with a 7-inch color touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Piano black center console trim
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 1,580 kg
Front Head Room: 989 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,375 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,290 mm
Rear Leg Room: 850 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,365 mm
Rear Head Room: 966 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Wheelbase: 2,580 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Overall Width: 1,729 mm
Max cargo capacity: 616 L
Overall Length: 4,185 mm
