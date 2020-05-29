Menu
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5063670
  • Stock #: 0520-115
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA2KU204739
Exterior Colour
Pulse Red Mica (Red)
Interior Colour
Black (TRY)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2019 Hyundai Kona Essential

2.0L 4 cylinder, all wheel drive!
Nicely optioned out little SUV!
Bluetooth audio, bluetooth phone connectivity,
AUX, USB, Heated seats
Balance of factory warranty!

$18,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • 3.648 Axle Ratio
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
  • Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
  • GVWR: 1,900 kgs
  • 930# Maximum Payload
  • Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum
  • Tires: 205/60R16 All-Season
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

