2019 Hyundai KONA

- Convenience
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Rigid cargo cover
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 150 amp alternator
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- 3.648 Axle Ratio
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
- Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
- GVWR: 1,900 kgs
- 930# Maximum Payload
- Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum
- Tires: 205/60R16 All-Season
- Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
