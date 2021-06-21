Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

38,846 KM

Details Description Features

$21,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,699

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 7444673
  2. 7444673
  3. 7444673
  4. 7444673
  5. 7444673
  6. 7444673
  7. 7444673
  8. 7444673
  9. 7444673
Contact Seller

$21,699

+ taxes & licensing

38,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7444673
  • Stock #: 038905A
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA3KU328323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 64,008 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 96,655 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 31,065 KM
$24,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory