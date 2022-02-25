$41,338+ tax & licensing
$41,338
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$41,338
+ taxes & licensing
35,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8450979
- Stock #: 8284A
- VIN: 5NMS5CAA6KH066025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Arrive in style and comfort in this striking all-new Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This low mileage SUV has just 35,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.0T Ultimate AWD. For the Ultimate in Santa Fe offerings, this SUV comes with navigation, head-up display, Infinity premium sound system, wireless charging, LED lighting, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include sunroof, leather seats, cooled front seats, memory settings, heated seats, a hands free power liftgate, a 360 degree monitor, and a 7 inch LCD monitor. You also get driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Head Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Rear leveling suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Navigation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Head up display
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Clock: In-radio display
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,853 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,501 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm
Overall Length: 4,770 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Wheelbase: 2,766 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Power child safety locks
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall height: 1,679 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Front Head Room: 1,047 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Hands Free Liftgate
Active Driver Assist
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2