2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Listing ID: 8450979

Stock #: 8284A

VIN: 5NMS5CAA6KH066025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt BlueLink Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Rear leveling suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio WIRELESS CHARGING Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Navigation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Head up display Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Clock: In-radio display Overall Width: 1,890 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Rear Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,853 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,501 mm Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm Overall Length: 4,770 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Wheelbase: 2,766 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 1,039 mm Power child safety locks Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Overall height: 1,679 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Front Head Room: 1,047 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L Lane Departure Warning: Active Rear Collision Mitigation Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system 4 USB ports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Hands Free Liftgate Active Driver Assist Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.