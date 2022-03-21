2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$30,300 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8668205

8668205 Stock #: BC0414

BC0414 VIN: 5NMS2CAD5KH053138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood dash trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Overall Width: 1,890 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 66 L Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,501 mm Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm Overall Length: 4,770 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Wheelbase: 2,766 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,039 mm Overall height: 1,679 mm Front Head Room: 1,047 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,210 kg Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Forward Collision Assist

